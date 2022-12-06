Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $311.25 and last traded at $314.95. 94,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,545,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.65.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

