Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ENSV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,320. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.20%.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

