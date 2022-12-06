Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,385 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $87,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

