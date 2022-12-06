EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

