EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,332. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $436.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.86. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

