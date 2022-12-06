EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

