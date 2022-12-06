EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $740.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.04.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

