EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.