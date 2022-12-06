EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 932.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,979 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

