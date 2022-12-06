EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

