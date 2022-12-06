EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.