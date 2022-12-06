Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $679.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.