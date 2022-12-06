Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 6th (ALA, CPX, EMP.A, FVI, GEI, K, OSK, QST, TRP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 6th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$22.50 to C$25.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

