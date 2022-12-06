Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,607 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream comprises 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.43% of Equitrans Midstream worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 1,609,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 31,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

