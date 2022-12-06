Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $129.98 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.50 or 0.00114383 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $129.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00475300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022509 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00849518 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00652015 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00244767 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00271885 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
