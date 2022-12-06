Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 329,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

