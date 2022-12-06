Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $291,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $217.95.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

