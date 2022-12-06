Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.