Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $321.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

