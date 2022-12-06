Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

