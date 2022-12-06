Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Masco by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 3.0 %

Masco stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

