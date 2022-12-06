Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

