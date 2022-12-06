Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 73 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Quanta Services

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.