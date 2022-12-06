Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 73 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of PWR stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.92.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
