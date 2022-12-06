Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. 1,884,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,314,000 after acquiring an additional 64,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,127,000 after acquiring an additional 513,393 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.