EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of EVERTEC worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 692.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

