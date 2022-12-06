Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,422,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $92,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,967 shares of company stock worth $153,887 and have sold 95,148 shares worth $969,967. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

