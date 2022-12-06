Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Evolus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.88.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Evolus
In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,422,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $92,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,967 shares of company stock worth $153,887 and have sold 95,148 shares worth $969,967. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.