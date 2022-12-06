Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HSBC to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

