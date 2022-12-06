FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $520.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

FDS opened at $459.09 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.