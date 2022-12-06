Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 212.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,085 shares during the quarter. Fastly comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 542,055 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 607.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastly by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 48,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,883. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $106,936.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 10,243 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $106,936.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $692,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,875. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

