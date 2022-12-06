Fei USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $404,887.08 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.34 million and $404,887.08 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00238825 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98745109 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $426,602.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

