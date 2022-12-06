Fellaz (FLZ) One Day Volume Tops $222,639.95

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00008516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $222,639.95 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fellaz has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

