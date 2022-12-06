Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $47.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

