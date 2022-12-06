Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 23rd

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

FIS stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

