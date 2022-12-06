Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Shares Acquired by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,078,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V makes up approximately 5.3% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of FTCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 86,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.