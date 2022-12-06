First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 2.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $247.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

