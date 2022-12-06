First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for about 2.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Papa John’s International worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.8 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

PZZA opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

