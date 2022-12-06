First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get First United alerts:

First United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

Institutional Trading of First United

About First United

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First United by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First United by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading

