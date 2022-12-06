Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (FPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

In other Fisher & Paykel Healthcare news, insider Donal O’Dwyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.26 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of A$57,783.00 ($38,780.54).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.