Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $201.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.79.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.