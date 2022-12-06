Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $94.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.32.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 78.9% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 33.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

