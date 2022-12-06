Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down to $66.22

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.22, but opened at $64.70. Five9 shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 600 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

