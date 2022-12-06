Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up 18.4% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 4.10% of Floor & Decor worth $273,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 731,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 436,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. 5,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

