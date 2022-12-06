Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $29.16 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $167.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.97.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.