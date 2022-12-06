Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Down 1.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 39,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 304,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 87,765 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.