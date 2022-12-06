Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Down 1.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 39,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 57,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.
Franklin Universal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.