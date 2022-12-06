Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.20 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00030777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $84.82 million and $10.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

