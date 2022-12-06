G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0019

G999 (G999) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $20,434.67 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00079812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025973 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000263 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

