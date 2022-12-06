G999 Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,655.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000265 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

