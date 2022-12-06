GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GME opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 256,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 294,838 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

