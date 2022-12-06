Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Sells A$96,000.00 in Stock

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Yue sold 12,000,000 shares of Gas2Grid stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$96,000.00 ($64,429.53).
Gas2Grid Stock Performance
About Gas2Grid
Gas2Grid Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as the petroleum exploration company. It holds a 100% interest in the St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Gas2Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gas2Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.