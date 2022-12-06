Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.20 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $70.20 million and approximately $650,708.28 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00015263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.60730256 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $546,802.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

